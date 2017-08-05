Another Title Match Added To SummerSlam, Updated Card

WWE announced this morning that The Usos will challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

Here is the updated card for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Fatal 4-Way Match)

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Natalya

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon as special guest referee)

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos