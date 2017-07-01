Another TNA Departure, TNA’s Next One Night Only Pay-Per-View Announced, Match Of The Month

– As seen below, the latest TNA “Match of the Month” is James Storm vs. Chris Harris in a Texas Death Match from Sacrifice 2007:

– Raquel (Gabi Castrovinci) confirmed on Twitter that she is no longer working with TNA. The former WWE Tough Enough competitor had been managing Robbie E and Jesse Godderz on TNA TV.

– The next TNA pay-per-view will take place on Friday, February 17th. “One Night Only: Risk or Reward” will take place from Universal Studios in Orlando.