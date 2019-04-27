Another Wrestler Gone From WWE NXT

Another wrestler is gone from NXT as Stacey Ervin Jr. has parted ways with WWE.

In a statement today on Instagram, the gymnast-turned-wrestler confirmed rumors of his departure from WWE and NXT.

“The threads of life are so interesting the way they weave a story. 🧵

“It is true. I have parted ways with WWE/NXT. It was not an easy decision, but it was a decision that I felt was right for me. ☝🏽

“The experiences I have earned, the friendships that I have gained, the fans that supported me, & the lessons I have learned will ALWAYS hold a special place in my life. 💯

“Although I decided that my journey as a WWE Superstar would end, I have not given up, & never will give up, my work of creating my envisioned life. Life is too precious to not pursue that which sets your soul on fire. 🔥

“As I move into a new phase of my life, with new priorities, goals, & aspirations, I aim to continue my pursuit of excellence. It is my sincere hope that you all continue to find inspiration from my journey, & I ask only for continued support. My family, friends, & fans are nothing short of incredible, & I want you to know that I appreciate the positive vibes from each & every single one of you. 🙏🏽

“We all move forward. We all continue the journey through ups, & downs. This was just a part of my story. A story that I intend to tell nothing other than greatness. 📖

“Thank you all for sticking with me, & supporting me in all that I do. God bless. Ride the wave. 🌊

“P.s. Someone told me that I was the highest flyer in WWE history (air time / height from the canvas). If someone could please help confirm that, that’d be an awesome fact for the grandkids someday.”

It was reported on Wednesday that released developmental talents Nasser Alruwayeh and Shadia Bseiso.

Rumors of Ervin’s departure from WWE surfaced last month after Casey of Squared Circle Sirens said on Twitter that he quit the company.

So… I heard Stacey Ervin Jr quit and judging by his tweets it seems like it's true. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 22, 2019

Casey noted that Ervin had a concussion scare, which prompted him to quit WWE. He was told to think about it but people were under the impression that he wasn’t going to change his mind.

He was given some time to think about it but people think he's 100% done. He had what I'm told was a concussion scare and that's what did him in. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 22, 2019

Ervin suffered a concussion after getting dropped on his head by Montez Ford during his NXT TV debut on January 30 (he partnered with Humberto Carrillo in a loss to Ford and Angelo Dawkins). He was cleared to return to action three weeks later and worked five more matches. His last bout took place on March 8 in a victory over Daniel Vidot.

Hailing from Taylor, Michigan, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Ervin was a member of the University of Michigan’s 2013 NCAA Championship men’s gymnastics team. He has plenty of medals to his name, including the 2015 U.S. floor exercise bronze medal and the 2015 Winter Cup floor exercise silver medal.

Ervin began training at the WWE Performance Center last July. Ervin attended a three-day tryout at the WWE Performance Center the previous February, during which he blew away scouts with his dazzling agility. Of the 37 athletes to take part in the tryout, WWE only offered developmental contracts to Ervin and MJ Jenkins.

It did not take long for Ervin to make his wrestling debut as he had his first-ever match in September.

Ervin became a regular presence at NXT live events in Florida as he worked close to 30 matches. A week before rumors of his departure surfaced, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ervin drew rave reviews from management.