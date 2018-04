– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus noted in a post on her official website on Wednesday that she has been added to WrestleMania Axxess this Sunday with Stratus appearing from 10am.

The WWE Hall of Famer is also scheduled to appear at WrestleCon on Friday and Saturday.

– WWE’s Youtube channel has released another free match and this time it features Edge vs. Chris Jericho for the World Title at WrestleMania 26: