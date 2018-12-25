Another WWE Star Gets Married (Photo)

Another WWE Superstar got married last week — Akira Tozawa.

The 205 Live Superstar revealed on Instagram that he got married last Saturday.

Titus O’Neil congratulated Tozawa on getting married.

CONGRATULATIONS ⁦@TozawaAkira⁩ on Getting Married ❤️Happy for You my friend 😊 pic.twitter.com/q6ZatFJDNO — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 25, 2018

Tozawa was the fourth WWE Superstar to get married last week. Fellow 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush got married last Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Raw Superstar Sarah Logan and NXT Superstar Rowe got married on Friday in a Viking-themed wedding.