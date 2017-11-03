Another WWE Star Returning, Triple H Comments On His Return To The Ring, Shocking Brock Lesnar F5s

– In his first match in nearly a year, Triple H returned to the ring at Friday night’s WWE live event in Buffalo, New York.

“The Game” joined the fray as part of a Six-Man Tag Team Match, where he teamed with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to face Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and the returning Finn Balor. The heels lost after Jericho pinned Owens following The Codebreaker.

Triple H commented on his return via Twitter.

Triple H, a 14-time world champion, had not wrestled since April 2016 when he competed on WWE’s spring tour of Europe.

– Erick Rowan is slated to be at next week’s television events after being cleared to return to the ring, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

Rowan went under the knife in October to repair a torn rotator cuff and it was expected that he’d be out of action until this month. He has been getting ready for his return to the ring in recent weeks at the WWE Performance Center.

– WWE posted this video looking at the top 10 most shocking F5’s, topped by Brock Lesnar’s F5 at WrestleMania 30 to end The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.