Another WWE Superstar Could Be Changing Brands

Killian Dain could be leaving SmackDown LIVE for Raw as there is talk of the absent WWE Superstar changing brands.

After Eric Young joined Raw last week in the Superstar Shake-up, Dain announced on Twitter and Instagram that SAnitY has disbanded. Alexander Wolfe is now apart of NXT UK after appearing at last Saturday’s television tapings in Glasgow, Scotland.

Although Dain is officially listed as a member of SmackDown LIVE, it’s not considered permanent by the WWE creative team. His status is up in the air since they don’t have any ideas for him. When they decide to utilize him, they’ll also decide if he fits better on Raw or SmackDown LIVE.