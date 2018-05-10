Anthem Releases Statement On WWE Using Their Footage

As noted, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and AJ Styles were all featured on the latest episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network.

During the episode, WWE used some old footage of Styles and Angle from their time in TNA. WWE advertised Impacts ‘Global Wrestling Network App’ as a tradeoff for using the footage.

Anthem released the following statement to Sportskeeda about the use of the footage:

“IMPACT Wrestling collaborated with WWE on the project and sub-licensed the footage to them for use in their original productions. Accordingly, WWE issued a courtesy for GWN when the footage airs.”