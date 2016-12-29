Anthem – TNA Still Talking With Jeff Jarrett, Tonight’s Hardy Impact Special, TNA Ownership Update

– Above and below are previews for tonight’s Hardy New Year special edition of TNA Impact Wrestling:

– Regarding the TNA ownership announcement that’s expected from Anthem Sports & Entertainment, PWInsider reports that Anthem will likely officially become the new TNA owners on January 1st and an announcement will be issued then. An official meeting is also expected for backstage at next week’s tapings in Orlando. It will be interesting to see if TNA announces any new contracts in the next few weeks as Anthem officials are working on locking in talents who have deals expiring in early 2017, including Drew Galloway and The Hardys.

– Anthem officials also are still having discussions with Jeff Jarrett, according to PWInsider. There is no sign of a deal being reached for Jarrett to return to the company in any kind of role but anything is possible. Jarrett continues to work on potential Global Force Wrestling TV deals in Los Angeles.