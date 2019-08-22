Apollo Crews Comments On His WWE Spot, The Miz & Maryse’s Expensive Home

– In an interview with TheWrap.com, Apollo Crews commented on his current position in WWE:

“I wanted to come in here and shock the world, I guess you could say. I felt like I would have done much more at this moment in my career,” Crews said.” “But I’m still young — I’m about to be 32 in a couple of days — and there’s still a lot of time. I’m still very patient and understanding in how the process works. I trust the process.”

– Variety.com reports that The Miz and Maryse have purchased a $6.4 million home located in Thousand Oaks, CA near Los Angeles. The home, which is 10,400 square feet and was built in 2001, is described as a “neoclassical English Manor-style house.” The home has six bedrooms and nine baths and sits on a 1.27-acre property.