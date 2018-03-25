Apollo Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Kitchener, ON at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex. Fans in attendance noted that Apollo hurt his knee during a tag team match teaming with Titus O’Neil against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

The injury may have happened when he attempted a kip-up. The referee threw up the “X” signal, which led to Apollo being examined at ringside by medical personnel. According to fans in attendance, the Raw superstar was able to continue the match but was limping.

We hope to have more on this possible injury shortly.