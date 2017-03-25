Are The Reports Of WWE Possibly Buying ROH False?

As noted earlier, there have been reports either downplaying or flat out denying that WWE could end up purchasing Ring of Honor. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com doubled down on his story as well as the story from ProWrestlingSheet.com which was the site that initially broke the story.

Here is what Meltzer wrote on his message board:

“Let me clear this up again.

Satin’s article is correct.

Anything you hear publicly otherwise is as accurate as UFC was only selling 15% and TNA wasn’t negotiating to sell the company when we reported the Toby Keith story.

Like those stories, this is not a story I’m going to be wrong on no matter how many people publicly say so. There is no telling if a deal will be made, but what they are negotiating is to get tapes and get rid of competition.”