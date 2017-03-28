Aries Comments On Working The WM Pre-show, WWE App WrestleMania Update, More

– WWE posted this video looking at recent tours to Italy, Dubai, India, the UK, China and Europe.

– The WWE App now has an exclusive WrestleMania section for free to users who upgrade to the recent version on iOS and Android devices. The new section offers a complete guide to WrestleMania Week from event previews to videos, Superstore deals and more. Full details are on the WWE website at this link.

– As noted, Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, along with the SmackDown Women’s Title match and the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Aries tweeted the following on fan reactions to his match being on the pre-show:

Seeing a lot of passionate opinions about my @WWE Cruiserweight Title match being announced for the #Wrestlemania Pre-Show. Here's mine…. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017