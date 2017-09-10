Arjan Bhullar Explains Why WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Couldn’t Walk Him To The Cage At UFC 215

Following his win over Luis Henrique last night at UFC 215, heavyweight prospect Arjan Bhullar explained why WWE Champion Jinder Mahal wasn’t able to walk him to the Octagon as had been planned.
“He gave me a call, he’s caught in the hurricane,” Bhullar said. “He lives in Tampa, Florida and he’s like, ‘You know what brother, I got four different properties down here, got me dog down here. I just haven’t been able to make peace and then leave this.’
“So, he decided to bunker down there, so “The Maharaja” got grounded, but I’m thinking of him. I told him stay safe — first and foremost — and we’ll see him in the foreseeable future.”
Bhullar, who in May became the first fighter of Indian origin to join the UFC, announced on Instagram last month that Mahal would accompany him to the Octagon for his debut fight.
When we as a people can genuinely support each other amazing is possible. I was able to watch The Maharaja do his thing in Vancouver and now I'm excited to announce @wwe Champ @jindermahal will be taking time away from his busy schedule to accompany the Team for my debut fight in his home province of Alberta. Shout out to the boss @danawhite for hooking up the VIP treatment #indian #onebillionstrong #punjabi #pride #support #loyal #humble #respect #wwe #ufc
Here is video of them working out together.