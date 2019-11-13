Arn Anderson Comments On WWE Stars Being Misused

During his recent podcast, former WWE producer/agent Arn Anderson discussed WWE talents that he felt could’ve been utilized better:

“[Damien] Mizdow should have went to the next level. That’s what I think. Because he did get over and was it not intended. It was intended to help Miz get over but the guy did such an incredible job with it, it got over. Everywhere he went, the guy’s having a match with himself on the floor while there’s another match going on. It was artistically beautiful. The guy should have got a shove and it’s another one of those guys like [Jack] Swagger. You could probably put Ryback in that same sentence [as] guys that caught the attention of the audience and then suddenly the water was cut off. Because it wasn’t part of the grand scheme or the grand plan of the ‘office’.”