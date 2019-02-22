Arn Anderson Released From WWE, Speculation About Goldust’s WWE Status

– Sources have indicated that Arn Anderson has been let go from WWE, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com. Anderson, a longtime member of the Four Horsemen, had been in a backstage role with WWE since WCW folded in 2001. There has been no reason given for his departure and the timing is interesting since Ric Flair’s 70th birthday celebration is taking place on next week’s RAW.

– There has been internet speculation about the status of Goldust with WWE. Dustin Rhodes recently changed his social media info to remove references to WWE.