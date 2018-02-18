Arn Anderson, Scott Steiner And More WCW Stars Appearing At Harley Race’s Night of Champions 3 Event

The following was sent to us by AAW:

Anderson, Steiner, Dillon, Hart, Orton all appearing for Harley Race’s Night of Champions 3



Troy, MO – On Saturday, March 10th, professional wrestling legends and superstars “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson, “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner, J.J. Dillon, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, and “Cowboy” Bob Orton will ALL be appearing at Harley Race’s World League Wrestling’s mega-event called Night of Champions 3.



This event started in 2015 when Ric Flair joined Harley Race in starting the first Night of Champions 3. This carried into 2016 when WWE Superstar Mark Henry, 2018 Royal Rumble participant “The Hurricane”, and wrestling legend Dave Taylor all appeared at Night of Champions 2.



In 2018, Night of Champions returns to the St. Louis area at the Tri-County SportsCenter in Moscow Mills, MO.



There will be an autograph signing from 12 PM until 3 PM featuring all of the above mentioned professional wrestling legends. Following the autograph signing, there will be a live professional wrestling event featuring some of the best professional wrestlers in the Midwest. Doors for this live event will open at 6pm, and bell time is at 7pm.



Ticket prices for the event start at $15 and go up to $25. Entry into the autograph signing is free with purchase of the wrestling event ticket. Autographs and photograph prices are on the official website of Night of Champions 3 at www.harleyrace.com/nightofchampions3



For more information, visit our website or call 573-392-4100.



