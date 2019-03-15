Arn AndersonComments On His WWE Release, Asuka’s WrestleMania 35 Match

– Arn Anderson did a interview with Sports Illustrated and commented on his departure from WWE although he didn’t talk about what happened:

“I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years. Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out.”

– While Asuka was initially expected to face Lacey Evans at Wrestlemania 35, F4WOnline.com is reporting that plans for that match were scrapped over the past few weeks. The current speculation is that Asuka will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a triple threat match or possibly a match with even more participants.