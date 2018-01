In a post on his official Twitter account, Aro Lucha CEO Jason Brown announced that the promotion have signed Sammy Guevara to an exclusive, multi-year talent agreement.

No Dejes De Luchar! Happy to announce the signing of our fist exclusive, multi year talent @sammyguevara, Sammy Guevara. @Konnan5150 has the best eye in the business for young talent. 2018 Onward and Upwards! #arolucha — Jason Brown (@AroLucha_CEO) January 2, 2018