Aro Lucha is scheduled to hold live events on Friday 2/16 in Beaumont, TX at the Beaumont Civic Center and Saturday 2/17 in Humble, TX.

John Hennigan, Low Ki, LAX, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Juventud Guerrera, Sammy Guevara, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Blue Demon Jr., James Storm, Demius, Taya, Lady Apache, Maximo, Laredo Kid, Keyram Xtra Talented, Steve Pain, and Mascarita Dorada are slated to appear.