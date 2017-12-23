Aro Lucha To Hold Their First Live Event In January

Aro Lucha, the promotion operated by former Impact Wrestling minority owners Aroluxe, will be holding their first live event on January 20th, 2018 at the Fair Park Coliseum on the Fairgrounds in Lubbock, Texas, according to an announcement from Konnan, who is working with the promotion as the Head Writer.

The promotion held their first TV taping several days ago at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee and featured talent including Rey Mysterio, Penta El 0M, John Hennigan, MVP and Shane Helms appearing.