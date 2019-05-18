Ashley Massaro Apologized To WWE Last Year For Joining Class Action Lawsuit

Ashley Massaro’s sudden death on Thursday revived some claims that she made in a class action lawsuit against WWE. She was one of over 50 former WWE performers who joined the lawsuit in 2016, which was dismissed last September.

The lawsuit alleged that WWE is responsible for neurological injuries the wrestlers have suffered. Massaro claimed that she was sexually assaulted while visiting a United States military base in Kuwait on behalf of WWE, sustained several concussions, and suffered from depression, anxiety, memory loss and migraine headaches due to her time with the company. She also claimed that Vince McMahon once ordered the backstage crew to saw off a cast on her hand weeks before it was scheduled to come off so that she could perform the same night.

WWE issued a statement on Friday revealing that Massaro sent an email to WWE last October — a month after the lawsuit was dismissed — where she apologized for joining the lawsuit.

Below is the full statement with excerpts from her email:

Long after Ashley Massaro filed an affidavit, which WWE only learned of the contents after she passed away, Ashley sent an email to WWE on Oct. 20, 2018 – approximately one month after the Court dismissed all claims against WWE and sanctioned the lawyer who brought the suit against WWE, Konstantine Kyros, for repeated misconduct including pursuing false allegations. Below are a number of excerpts from her letter to WWE:

“I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there…”

“The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others…”

“I apologize that I was part of this class action suit and knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should’ve contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved-i was basically poached. But I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formerly apologize and express my regret.”

“You all changed my life and I couldn’t be more grateful…”

“Can you express my sincerest regret to Vince, Stephanie, Hunter and Kevin Dunn.”

WWE issued a statement public statement on her passing on Thursday:

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro.

“She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world.

“WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

Massaro would have turned 40 years old on May 26. She is survived by her daughter Alexa.