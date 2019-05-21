Ashley Massaro reportedly committed suicide last week.

Multiple people connected with the situation told TMZ Sports that the former WWE Superstar was discovered hanging and unconscious inside of her home in Smithtown, New York early Thursday morning. Massaro was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police believe no foul play was committed and are classifying Massaro’s death as “non-criminal.” Her death is currently under investigation.

Massaro had been tweeting regularly, with her last message going out Wednesday night to her fans.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

WWE honored Massaro with an “in memory of” graphic on Sunday at the start of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. She was 39 years old.