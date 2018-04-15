Asuka And Carmella Exchange Words On Social Media, Sting Reunites With Former WCW Stars

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting tweeted out this photo of himself with Lex Luger, Mr. Hughes, Mick Foley, and Rick Steiner at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and Asuka went back and forth a bit on Twitter after Asuka tweeted out a photo of herself. You can check it out here:

