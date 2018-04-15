Asuka And Carmella Exchange Words On Social Media, Sting Reunites With Former WCW Stars

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting tweeted out this photo of himself with Lex Luger, Mr. Hughes, Mick Foley, and Rick Steiner at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.
— Sting (@Sting) April 14, 2018
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and Asuka went back and forth a bit on Twitter after Asuka tweeted out a photo of herself. You can check it out here:
Fabulous 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NC5CI28zN1
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 15, 2018
Girls just wanna be Carmella. 💁🏼♀️ https://t.co/QvUWM6g8gg
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 15, 2018
It makes me laugh to death 🤢 https://t.co/mOJH5NsdlU
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 15, 2018
You’re the one stealing my catch phrase! Nobody is ready for Mella! 😈 https://t.co/6VlMCGZbto
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 15, 2018
…😑………… https://t.co/uM7WMHnKdx
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 15, 2018