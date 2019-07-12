Asuka and Kairi Sane Speak Out On Their Roles In WWE

Asuka and Kairi Sane recently did an interview with straitstimes.com. Here are the highlights.

Asuka on her role in WWE: “It was my job to assist in the Women’s revolution in WWE. It is important to note that in NXT, there are 100 people waiting to take the title. At NXT Takeover in Dallas in 2016 where I beat Bayley for the Women’s title, it was truly very tough and I would like to leave it to your imagination, how much we actually went through.”

Sane on getting opportunities: “We have made the best of our chances in WWE so that the company will continue to focus and have opportunities for us. None of these have been easy and as far as we are concerned. We possess the Samurai spirit since we are Japanese, and we have to make sure we don’t lose to the American wrestlers.”

Asuka on what she had to get used to in America: “I have a driving license in Japan but have not driven in the US. I soon realized that you needed a car to get anywhere in the US. I remember one of the first times I was performing in the US, I had to drive from the hotel to the performance venue and I had difficulties going back to the hotel. There was no food, no supermarket in sight and I ended up sleeping hungry. In America, there is no or very little Japanese food. When I came to Singapore two years ago, there’s lots of Asian food here and it’s really delicious!”