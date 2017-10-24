Asuka Cuts Promo On Emma Matches (Video), WWE Zombies Action Figures Promo, Enzo Amore

– Above is video of Asuka talking to the WWE reporter after her Monday night debut on last night’s RAW, which saw her defeat Emma. The Empress of Tomorrow says WWE TLC was fun, this win on RAW was fun and beating Emma was fun.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was unable to cut a promo on last night’s RAW as he lost his voice over the weekend, which he noted in his promo at WWE TLC on Sunday. Drew Gulak spoke for Enzo on RAW and the storyline is that he has a vocal chord injury. As noted, Enzo will defend the title on tonight’s WWE 205 Live as Kalisto gets his rematch.

– WWE posted this promo for their new Zombie action figures from Mattel: