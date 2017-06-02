Asuka Is Now Officially The Longest Reigning Singles Champion In NXT History

Asuka can now add longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion to her growing list of accomplishments inside the squared circle.

“The Empress of Tomorrow,” who has dominated the rest of the Women’s division since arriving to NXT has held the coveted title since April 1, 2016 when she defeated Bayley at TakeOver: Dallas.

As of Feb. 5, 2017, Asuka’s historic reign stands at 310 days and counting, passing the previous record-holder, Paige. This accomplishment is even more impressive when considering the list of previous NXT Women’s titleholders also includes the likes of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

On June 20, 2013, Paige beat Emma in the tournament final to become the inaugural champion. WWE recognizes Paige’s reign as lasting 274 days, beginning on July 24, 2013, when the episode aired on tape delay. Paige, however, was physically in possession of the belt for 308 days.

Asuka is also the longest reigning singles champion in NXT history, either male or female, having surpassed Finn Balor’s record of 292 days. If she holds onto the title until NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1, 2017, she will pass The Ascension to become the longest reigning champion of any kind in the history of NXT.