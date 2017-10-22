Asuka Makes WWE Main Roster Debut (Video)

By
Marc Middleton
-

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka remains undefeated after making her main roster debut at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. She defeated Emma in the pay-per-view opener.

Below are photos and videos from Asuka’s red brand debut tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR