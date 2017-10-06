Asuka Message For RAW Superstars (Video), Fans On Shane McMahon & Kevin Owens, Kalisto

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Asuka promoting her new WWE Network Collection. The Empress of Tomorrow says the RAW division is not ready for her and every Superstar in the division needs to watch her Collection to see their future. The undefeated Superstar is set to make her main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would be more scared to step inside Hell In a Cell with – Shane McMahon or Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 52% have voted for the SmackDown Commissioner.

– New WWE 205 Live Superstar Kalisto is currently in Barcelona for WWE 2K18 promotional events. He will appear at the Games World convention on Saturday. He tweeted the following while traveling to Spain: