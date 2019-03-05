Asuka Says She’s ‘Fine’ Following Injury At Monday’s SmackDown Live Event

Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka may have injured her back while wrestling Mandy Rose at Monday night’s WWE SmackDown live event in White Plains, New York.

According to fans in attendance, Rose dropped Asuka while apparently attempting a wheelbarrow facebuster. Asuka instead went for a victory roll reversal and ended up landing awkwardly on the side of her face/head. The match was immediately stopped.

Asuka was checked on the outside by WWE medical staff and eventually walked to the back. The bout was ruled a no contest since Asuka could not continue “due to injury.”

A short time later, Asuka claime on Twitter that she was alright, writing “I’m sorry for worrying you. Hit my back but That’s fine.”

She also clarified earlier reports that it was a head or neck injury, saying “It is neither a concussion nor a neck.”

Here are some tweets on the injury:

Oh damn Mandy just dropped Asuka on her head/neck so hard. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/JXeNF8ezcC — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

The match ends in a no contest. She isn’t able to continue. 😭😭😭 — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

Move was almost a reverse flapjack and Asuka tucked her head toward the end out of nowhere. Real scary. #WWEWhitePlains — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

They called the match, Asuka walked out (thank god) holding her neck and head. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/NNk2qcvCJS — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

Asuka got dumped on the side of her head and we got trainers out. Looked real nasty. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/oTtm0TJ9BJ — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

@RajGiri_303 match had to be stopped between Asuka and Mandy after Mandy dropped her on her head after a body slam pic.twitter.com/C7fJ3mkbys — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 5, 2019

@ProWrestlingMag @PWStream asuka legit injured at wwe live event in white plains pic.twitter.com/eK2UcXsYUR — Nick Singer (@nicksinger25) March 5, 2019