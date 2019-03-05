Asuka Says She’s ‘Fine’ Following Injury At Monday’s SmackDown Live Event

Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka may have injured her back while wrestling Mandy Rose at Monday night’s WWE SmackDown live event in White Plains, New York.

According to fans in attendance, Rose dropped Asuka while apparently attempting a wheelbarrow facebuster. Asuka instead went for a victory roll reversal and ended up landing awkwardly on the side of her face/head. The match was immediately stopped.

Asuka was checked on the outside by WWE medical staff and eventually walked to the back. The bout was ruled a no contest since Asuka could not continue “due to injury.”

A short time later, Asuka claime on Twitter that she was alright, writing “I’m sorry for worrying you. Hit my back but That’s fine.”

She also clarified earlier reports that it was a head or neck injury, saying “It is neither a concussion nor a neck.”

Here are some tweets on the injury:

