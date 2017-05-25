Asuka Surpasses Goldberg’s Streak and Goldberg Reacts
Published On 05/25/2017 | News
Asuka has officially surpassed Goldberg’s WCW winning streak of 173 wins and she commented on the accomplishment with the following message:
I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017
Goldberg reacted to the streak being surpassed with the following:
🙏 ……the "streak" is in very good hands👊 #Congrats 👏 RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so … https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017