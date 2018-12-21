Asuka vs. Becky Lynch For SmackDown Women’s Title Not Official For Royal Rumble

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event included an interesting announcement for the Royal Rumble.

During the show, it was announced that Becky Lynch will get her rematch with Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event (which airs on Hulu and two weeks later on the WWE Network) is recap show looking back at this week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Scott Stanford, who hosts the show, said that Lynch would face Asuka at the Royal Rumble after footage aired of their SmackDown LIVE segment with Charlotte Flair.

As it turns out, this match has not been officially made. Paige announced this afternoon on Twitter that she tried to schedule Asuka vs. Lynch at the Royal Rumble before her time as SmackDown LIVE General Manager came to an end on Tuesday, but the match is not official.

Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end…but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 21, 2018

Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Lynch at WWE TLC, defeating her and Flair in a Triple Threat TLC Match. The finish continued Lynch and Charlotte’s storylines with Ronda Rousey. Rousey came out, pushed down a ladder that Lynch and Charlotte were on, and Asuka climbed another ladder to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Royal Rumble takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 27, 2019.