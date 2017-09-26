Asuka’s Birthday, Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor Update, Promo For Eric Young vs. Adam Cole

Watch as #SAnitY's @TheEricYoung takes on @AdamColePro THIS WEDNESDAY on an ALL-NEW @WWENXT at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vcm827IB1h
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2017
– Above is a preview for this week’s WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole’s in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young.
– NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy turns 29 years old today while Asuka turns 36.
– Despite the match at WWE No Mercy, the Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt feud continued on last night’s RAW as Wyatt taunted Balor following his win over Goldust. You can see the creepy segment in the video below:
Being an "extraordinary man" comes with extraordinary consequences… #RAW @FinnBalor @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/vgSrEkaCCF
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2017