Asuka’s Opponent For WWE TLC Announced

Emma won a Fatal 5 Way over Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox on tonight’s WWE RAW to earn the shot against Asuka in her main roster debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma