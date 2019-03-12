Asuka’s WrestleMania Opponent Revealed?

Lana wants Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

Lana posted a video on her YouTube channel yesterday issuing a challenge to Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Lana talked about Mandy Rose “announcing” that she would be facing Asuka at WWE Fastlane so she is doing the same for WrestleMania.

“Breaking news is happening, breaking news. I am declaring that I am going to face Asuka at WrestleMania for the Women’s SmackDown Live title,” Lana said.

Lana also declared that she’s grabbing the brass ring and will win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. She also had some words for fans that might get mad at her declaration.

We should find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE if this is part of a WWE storyline or Lana is doing this without company approval.