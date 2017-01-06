Athlete Pays Tribute To Sin Cara (Photos, Videos), Reactions To Female MITB, WWE NXT DVD Update

– Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match from stars such as Fit Finlay, Nikki Bella, Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and others in this new WWE Digital video. As noted, it will be Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka battling for the briefcase at the MITB pay-per-view later this month.

– The title of the second WWE NXT DVD to be released has been changed from “NXT: From Secret to Success” to “NXT: From Secret to Sensation,” according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will also be released as a Blu-ray and is expected to feature a documentary with extras. “From Secret to Sensation” is scheduled to be released in December.

– Raul Jimenez, who plays forward for the Benfica soccer team, paid tribute to Sin Cara by wearing one of his masks after scoring the first goal of the team’s Portugese Cup win on Sunday. Jimenez hid the mask in his pants for almost an hour before pulling it out after making the goal. The celebration caused Jimenez to get tossed a yellow card warning. He and Cara later had an exchange on Twitter. Below are photos and videos of the moment:

El mexicano Raúl Jiménez anota un golazo en la final de la Copa Portuguesa y festeja con máscara de luchador. #benficanojamor @SLBenfica | pic.twitter.com/WcOgbrZ5QH — Carlos Quiñones (@sabio28) May 28, 2017