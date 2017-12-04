wwe-nxt

Audio: Triple H Reveals “New Sound” Of NXT – Rage

Published On 04/12/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see the debut of a new theme song, a new opening video and new display graphics inside Full Sail University.

Triple H took to Twitter today and announced that “Rage” by CFO$ is the new NXT theme song. You can hear the song above.

Triple H wrote the following on the new feel and new look of NXT:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author