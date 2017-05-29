Austin Aries Announces RAW Tag Match For Tonight
Published On 05/29/2017 | News
Austin Aries took to Twitter this evening and announced that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has put he and Jack Gallagher in a match against TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for tonight’s RAW.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from Greenville, South Carolina:
* Aries and Gallagher vs. Neville and TJP
* Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt
I just spoke to @RealKurtAngle and tonight on @WWE #RAW…
@AustinAries 😎🍌and @GentlemanJackG
vs @WWENeville and @MegaTJP.
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 29, 2017