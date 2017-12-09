Austin Aries Comments On Possibly Going Back To Impact Wrestling, Talks About Fan Support & More

Austin Aries iswas the special guest on X-Pac 12360 and talks about life after the WWE. Here are the highlights:

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on Companies Owning People’s Intellectual Property: I think it can be a situation where both sides can feel that they’ve won. I think that when somebody goes there (Impact Wrestling) and they create something (Broken Matt Hardy) that they should be able to take it with them. But when they go, the company should still be able to exploit that and still market it as well. I’m for everyone getting a piece we don’t have to be greedy here. Everyone can win.

Austin Aries on Being Contacted by Impact Wrestling After Leaving WWE: We had some talks but really for me, the only position I was interested in there; was the position of being a decision maker. I told Dixie (Carter) when I left there I wouldn’t come back and work for anybody. But If I was going to come back there (Impact), that I had to be in a position to make a difference. I know they just went through a big régime change I know we had some discussion about me coming in there and possibly being part of the team. But I know where I am right now in my career and all the possibilities and things I have in front of me I really couldn’t invest myself emotionally into that because let’s be honest they’ve got a lot of work to do there. They’ve done a lot of bad business over the years and they’ve got a lot to overcome. And I think the guys there know that and I wish them luck.

Austin Aries Talks About The Kind Of Wrestling Promotion He’d Like To Work With: I don’t wanna stamp my name of approval on places that aren’t doing it the right way or at least trying to do it the right way. It’s very important to me that if I show up somewhere, I’m going to believe in what you’re doing or trying to do. And if I feel at any point that that shifts, I have no problem walking away from that. I’m not gonna patch my name on places that are doing the old way of business. We want to move forward, we wanna have places where guys can make a good living.

Austin Aries Talks About FAN Support Through Merchandise: It ain’t about that last twenty dollars, I don’t know how many of those things [merch] that I’ll give away or I throw an extra one of this [merch]… I respect those people who do show up and show their appreciation because that is how we [wrestlers] supplement our income.

Austin Aries Talks About Endless Opportunities: I had to divide my time, had some restrictions and during that time, I had a hernia disk in my neck and I had to get right before I can get back in the ring. I’m really lucky and thankful that my opportunities were endless. I have seen people reaching out, booking me on their show. I really had the opportunity to pick and choose where I wanna go, make my own schedule, decide where I wanted to stamp my name.