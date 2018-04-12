Austin Aries Comments On WWE Name Dropping TNA On Monday Night Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw In New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn approached Kurt Angle about wanting a job with the red brand after they were officially fired from SmackDown. Angle told Owens and Sami that the Raw tag team division was full but he heard “TNA is hiring.”

During Wednesday’s Impact conference call, former WWE star and current Impact World Champion Austin Aries responded to WWE’s jab at TNA. Here is what he had to say:

“It’s cool man. We are hiring. If you come here we won’t test you, or take money out of your pocket for smoking marijuana.”