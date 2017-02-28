Austin Aries – Cruiserweight Division Update, Fans On Go-Home RAW, WWE Superstars Talk MLK (Video)

– Below is the latest WWE tribute for Black History Month with various WWE Superstars discussing Martin Luther King Jr.

– We noted last week how WWE began airing promos to tease Austin Aries’ in-ring debut on WWE 205 Live. That same promo aired on tonight’s RAW, teasing Aries coming to wrestle in the cruiserweight division. No word yet on if Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is still being discussed for WrestleMania 33.

– As seen below, 49% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 5100 votes: