Austin Aries Debuting On 205 Live, Alexa Bliss On ESPN, Mick Foley Reacts To SmackDown

– The rumors of Austin Aries coming to WWE 205 Live are true as a promo aired for his impending debut on tonight’s episode. No date was given but Aries, who was on commentary, said if and when he gets back in the ring, 205 Live will never be the same. We’ve noted how Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville was discussed for WrestleMania 33 at one point.

"It's going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!" – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

– New SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday night’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– As noted, tonight’s 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw with AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that a winner would be determined next week. RAW General Manager Mick Foley took to Twitter and commented on the finish: