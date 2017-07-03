Austin Aries Debuts On 205 Live (Video), New Andre Battle Royal Entrant, Fans On 205 Live
Published On 03/07/2017 | News
.@AustinAries made an impressive in-ring debut on #205Live vs. The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese on @WWENetwork! #ADouble pic.twitter.com/KEeXcKaacv
– Austin Aries made his WWE main roster in-ring debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. He defeated Tony Nese in the main event. Above is video from the match.
– Apollo Crews is now official for the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. The news was announced on Talking Smack tonight. The only other official name for the battle royal is Mojo Rawley.
– As seen below, 66% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s 205 Live a thumbs up with over 1100 votes:
What did you think about this week's #205live?
