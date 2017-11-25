Austin Aries Gets Called Out By Fan & Issues Response

Austin Aries was called out by a fan that claims Aries was being abusive when the fan and his friends asked for a photo. Here is what the fan wrote:

@AustinAries Someone on my Facebook posted this. There must be another side to this story pic.twitter.com/NKKHHNGEKX — Aston Crude (@CrudeNTattooed) November 25, 2017

Here was Aries’ response:

“Last night 100’s of fans at @WSWWrestlingAUS show waited patiently, supporting their fav wrestlers, by buying shirts/pics/autographs. Today, 3 adults at said show, who bought 0 from anyone, stalked at the airport wanting free pics. It’s rude and unfair to all the REAL fans. It’s not about $, I gave free pics and autographs to some fans AT @WSWWrestlingAUS show. Act entitled though, you’ll hear me speak #TheTruth”