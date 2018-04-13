Austin Aries Headed To DEFY Wrestling

Impact Wrestling sent out the following:

Austin Aries is heading to DEFY Wrestling for a collision with DEFY Champion Swerve as the news broke earlier today! When you are World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling you are in high demand. When you are Austin Aries and a Champion in various promotions around the world, you are first on the list of many opponents looking to make an impact in pro wrestling.

Austin Aries is never one to back down from a challenge and was quick to send his response via twitter back to DEFY and SWERVE.