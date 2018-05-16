Austin Aries On His Relationship Status With Zelina Vega, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– Austin Aries took the time to comment on his former girlfriend Zelina Vega’s SmackDown debut alongside Andrade Almas on this week’s show. This marks the first time that Aries has publicly stated that they are no longer a couple.

Congrats to my ex-girlfriend @Zelina_VegaWWE on her #SmackDownLive debut. I know firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) May 16, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, which you can watch here.