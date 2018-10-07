Austin Aries Receives Negative Fan Backlash Online

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries recently responded to an insult by Johnny Impact about his height on Twitter.

“Ahh, the form of discrimination that’s still super cool: Short Shaming. If I joked race, retards, your gay look…if I fat shamed your husky wife, INSTANT OUTRAGE!! But you can predictably cut on me over my height, genetics I don’t control, and it’s just FUNNY!”

As a result, it caused negative feedback from fans on Twitter about what Aries had to said. This led to Aries responding to the backlash with these messages:

Yes. Buried in truth, steeped in arrogance, fueled by passion. And I generously spit it all over you and this @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title match. In the 10 mins given the mic I did what you haven’t been able to in 16 yrs: Make fans actually care about you’re match. …catch 🎤 https://t.co/txNMXAd79L — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 5, 2018

You absolutely have every right to feel totally offended. I have absolutely every right to feel you’re totally ridiculous and hypocritical.#TheTruth — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018