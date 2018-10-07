Austin Aries Receives Negative Fan Backlash Online

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries recently responded to an insult by Johnny Impact about his height on Twitter.

“Ahh, the form of discrimination that’s still super cool: Short Shaming. If I joked race, retards, your gay look…if I fat shamed your husky wife, INSTANT OUTRAGE!!  But you can predictably cut on me over my height, genetics I don’t control, and it’s just FUNNY!”

As a result, it caused negative feedback from fans on Twitter about what Aries had to said. This led to Aries responding to the backlash with these messages:

