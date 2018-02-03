Austin Aries Set To Appear At Next Week’s MLW Event

The following was sent to us:

Austin Aries will make his Major League Wrestling debut next Thursday in Orlando when he competes against another newcomer ACH at MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub on February 8th.



One of the top free agents in the sport, Austin Aries has been making an instant impact wherever he has turned up since becoming a free agent late last fall. A belt hunter, recently winning championships all over the world, Aries looks to continue the trend in MLW. But first, he must get past the Austin, TX standout ACH.



“Styles makes fights and these two share a lot of similar qualities but also some unique advantages over the other. This is a match that will shake-up the MLW top 10 rankings,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlw-road-to-the-world-championship-tickets-41385551298 for MLW’s return to Orlando this February 8th.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



Matches signed:



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman



Grudge Match:

Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin



Austin Aries vs. ACH



Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green



Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade vs. Simon Gotch & Seth Petruzelli



The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:



•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway

•Salina de la Renta

•Barrington Hughes

•Mike Parrow

•Saieve Al Sabbah

•Vandal Ortagun