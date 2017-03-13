Austin Aries Training Video From The PC, Samoa Joe Plugs Tonight’s RAW, Kevin Owens

– Above is new video of WWE cruiserweight Austin Aries performing weighted box jumps and single-leg squats at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– Samoa Joe appeared on WXYZ in Detroit this morning to promote tonight’s WWE RAW from the Joe Louis Arena. You can watch the interview on their website at this link. It was noted that Brock Lesnar will be there tonight. They are also advertising a double main event with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Joe & Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. Regarding WrestleMania 33, Joe says he will be there but he’s keeping his plans to himself.

– WWE Shop posted this teaser for new Kevin Owens merchandise coming soon: