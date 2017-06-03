Austin Aries vs. Neville Update, Brock Lesnar & Goldberg Meet On RAW (Video), WrestleMania 33 Theme

– It looks like the rumors on Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33 are true as the two did an angle at Monday night’s RAW from Chicago that saw the announcer get the best of the King of the Cruiserweights and send him retreating. Above is video from that segment.

– “Greenlight” by Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis has been announced as one of the WrestleMania 33 theme songs.

– New WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg faced off with WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar on tonight’s RAW. As seen below, the segment ended with Lesnar dropping Goldberg with the F5.